SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grandstand season passes for the 2022 summer meet at the Saratoga Race Course will be on sale at nearly 180 Stewart’s Shops throughout the greater Capital Region beginning on Monday, June 6. This year, for the first time, season admission passes will be available at Stewart’s Shops in Fulton and Montgomery counties.

There are three choices to choose from with the cheapest being the 2022 grandstand season passes which cost $60. This option will provide fans with admission to ‘Runhappy Travers Day’ and all 40 days of the Saratoga summer meet, beginning with Opening Day, Thursday, July 14, through Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

Daily grandstand admission to Saratoga Race Course is $7 and daily clubhouse admission is $10. Additionally, fans can purchase Clubhouse season passes for $85 exclusively at NYRA,/Saratoga or directly online from NYRA.

Stewart’s Shops is the exclusive retailer of NYRA Bets Gift Cards. Both season passes and NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available for purchase by cash only at Stewart’s Shops.