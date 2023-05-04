SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Olympic hopeful, training in Saratoga Springs, is documenting her road to the next Summer Olympics in 2024 through a podcast. Launched in early April, “The Other 3 Years” brings listeners behind the scenes of Kristi Wagner’s journey to make the 2024 Olympic team.

Each week Kristi will share what being an elite athlete in training really looks like: the ups and downs, life on the road, and how to stay motivated with a goal so far away. She plans to include interviews with her boyfriend, family, coach and fellow athletes.

Bright Sighted, founded by Christine O’Donnell, is the podcast production company behind “The Other 3 Years.” Listeners can follow her show everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available every Friday, from now until the 2024 Olympic game.