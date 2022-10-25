SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs city officials have paired with SiFi Networks, and today announced the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs FiberCity project on Tuesday. The project brings a fiberoptic network being built citywide to improve digital connectivity in the city.

“Today is a great day for the future of Saratoga Springs,” said Jason Golub, Commissioner of Public Works, City of Saratoga Springs. “This is a once-in-a-generation infrastructure project that will usher in a new era of high-speed connectivity, digital inclusion, digital readiness, and new opportunities to expand and innovate in our local economy.”

The $32 million venture is being funded privately and will see high-speed fiber infrastructure available to every household, business, and institution within city limits. The project began earlier this year and will make Saratoga Springs the first city in New York State to have a full citywide fiberoptic network, offering 10 Gbps of speed – among the fastest internet speeds in the U.S.