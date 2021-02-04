Saratoga restaurants prepare for a busy take-out order weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Saratoga Chowderfest continues this year, but because of COVID-19, the event is being held a little differently this year.

This year it’s called Saratoga Chowder Tour 2021. People can still enjoy all the different types of chowder while being in a social distancing friendly environment. “For restaurants, the prep part is easier for us too because it’s spaced out a little bit more,” says Justin Bartlett Owner, Owner of the Dizzy Chicken restaurant.

Restaurants continue to adapt to the changes. Usually Saratoga Chowderfest is typically our busiest day of the year but a mile, there’s thousands of people in town, the bar’s packed at 11a.m, but that’s not even an option this year,” says Ryan Mcfadden, Owner of Henry Street Tap House & Flatbread Social. The Tap Room will be closed on Sunday but his other business, the Flatbread Social will be open. People can order their favorite finger foods while watching the big sports game. “We’re going to do big take out kits with wings, pizza and things like that and we’ll be open for dining as well on Sunday,” says Ryan.

Charlie Usas, owner of The Barrelhouse, normally has a packed bar on Superbowl Sunday. This year, he’s emphasizing take out orders but he says with safety protocols in place, he will have a few fans come in to watch the game at the bar.

“We’re encouraging people to get some things, head home and relax… We’ll have a few people over. We booked a private event that night so we’re fortunate to have that but there’s just a lot of questions with what you can do and go forbid that game goes after 10 o’clock” says Charlie.

In New York State, all bars and restaurants have to be closed by 10 p.m. The Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association is pushing the governor to lift that curfew. Charlie says if his bar can stay open to an additional hour or two, that it will help them our tremendously.

“I just hope everyone doesn’t start having private parties and we go back to more super spreaders,” says Charlie.