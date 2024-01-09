SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Saratoga Reptile Show is returning to the Saratoga Springs City Center on Sunday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event allows attendees to network, learn, and buy reptiles and related supplies.

Vendors will be selling captive-bred reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, cages, supplies, feeder insects, frozen/live rodents, and reptile merchandise. You can view the vendor list on the Saratoga Reptile Show website.

The inaugural Saratoga Reptile Show in 2023 had over 4,000 attendees and more than 50 vendors. Organizers recommend buying your tickets in advance as ticket sales at the door may be cut off if the event reaches capacity.

Both General Admission and VIP Early Access tickets are available. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Reptile Show website.