Kids will be able to enjoy bounce houses, outdoor games, a ropes course, a zip line, and more!

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Regional YMCA is hosting a Healthy Kids Day on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the public with the goal to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active during the summer.

Activities on Healthy Kids Day include bounce houses, outdoor games, a ropes course, a zip line, and more! The Saratoga Regional YMCA is located at 290 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs.