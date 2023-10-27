SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Regional YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the new 17,000-square-foot Health and Wellness Center expansion at the West Avenue campus. The expansion, which took nearly two years to complete, includes a new gymnasium and a lobby that connects the YMCA to the newly constructed Saratoga Senior Center.

The YMCA was able to raise over $8 million from donors, community partners, volunteers, and members. Notable donors include Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family who donated $3M and the Robert and Lisa Moser Family Foundation, Inc., who donated $1M.

The new gymnasium will be able to accommodate expanded youth and childcare programs. Other notable additions include an indoor adventure center, a cycle studio, and a multi-purpose room for evidence-based health initiatives.

Members ages 14 and up are welcome to use the new facilities. Click here for information about the Saratoga Regional YMCA and upcoming events.