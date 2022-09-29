SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sustainable Saratoga will hold its 6th-annual Saratoga Recycles Day on Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. – noon, in the SPAC overflow parking lot on the west side of Route 50. And, for the first time, the organization has planned a separate Paint Collection Day in the same location on October 2, from noon – 3 p.m.

Anyone can participate—there are no residency requirements for this event. The cost is $5 per household vehicle fee, plus $30 per TV or monitor. Cash or check will be accepted.

On Recycles Day, Sustainable Saratoga will accept clothing and textiles, scrap metal, eyeglasses, hearing aids, adult bikes, 20-and-24-inch mountain bikes, musical instruments, backpacks, cell phones with chargers, camping gear, and more. eLot will collect appliances and electronics, including TVs. There will be an additional $30 fee per TV or monitor. And Youth2 will give out bamboo reusable towels to the first 100 cars. Paint will not be accepted on October 1.

On Paint Collection Day, Sustainable Saratoga and its partner, Green Sheen, will accept interior and exterior household paint, deck coatings, stains, shellacs, sealers, urethanes, waterproofing sealers, metal coatings, field and lawn paints. No aerosols. Containers should not be empty or leaking. No other items will be accepted on October 2.

“Recycles Day is an amazing community event that keeps tons of material out of the landfill and gives new life to all kinds of items, “ explains Bill Boehmke, one of the volunteer event planners. “This year we are excited to be able to offer the first paint recycling event to be held in our area since New York became a Paint Steward State in May of 2022. Recycling old paint into new paint is a big win for the environment.“

This year, as always, Sustainable Saratoga is collecting items for a wide range of local nonprofits, including American Clothing Company, Backstretch Employees Service Team (B.E.S.T.), Bikeatoga, RISE Housing and Support Services, the Saratoga Springs Lions Club, We Are Instrumental and Wellspring.

Specific details about what is being collected, maps of the collection stations, and an extensive list of frequently-asked questions are available on Sustainable Saratoga’s website. If you have any other questions after visiting the site, email zerowaste@sustainablesaratoga.org.