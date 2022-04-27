SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association has announced the purchase of single-day tickets for the Saratoga Race Course 2022 season. Fans can purchase single-day tickets available for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and Cutwater Stretch beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Racing fans can also purchase single-day tickets for reserved tables in the Miller Time Fourstardave Sports Bar can be purchased beginning on Wednesday, May 11, and to the Pick Six Picnic Paddock and Tailgate at the Turn on Wednesday, May 18. Tickets can be purchased through the Ticket Master website.

Officials said once following the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, which will conclude on Labor Day. For more information about Saratoga Race Course go to their website.