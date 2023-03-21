SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Race Course season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. online. The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced that full-season ticket plans, including admission and reserved seats for the entire 40-day meet, will be available online.

Fans can access the Saratoga Virtual Venue map to digitally preview seating locations and sightlines before buying their season tickets, which come bundled with admission, according to a spokesperson from the Saratoga Race Course.

This season, which opens on Thursday, July 13, will feature the 154th renewal of the Grade 1, $1.25M Travers on August 26 and the Grade 1, $1M Whitney on August 5. After a four-day-long opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, apart from the closing week, when the 2023 summer season ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

Season admission passes, which provide admission at a discount for all 40 days of the summer meet, will go on sale in April. Partial space group hospitality reservations for venues including The Rail at the 1863 Club and the Mionetto Easy Goer will be accepted starting Thursday, March 23. Weekly reserved seat plans will go on sale during the week of April 10 and single-day reserved seats can be purchased beginning the week of May 8.

“The start of spring likely has horseracing fans dreaming of warmer temperatures in anticipation of summer days at Saratoga,” said NYRA Vice President, Sales, and Hospitality, Kevin Quinn. “Fans can lock in the best seating selection for all 40 days of the meet with a season ticket to Saratoga Race Course.”