Saratoga Race Course featured in new tourism ad for Upstate New York

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WETM) — Saratoga Race Course is one of several state landmarks featured in a new ad campaign unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to revive upstate New York’s tourism industry.

Two new ads were released on Monday that feature several other upstate destinations like Niagara Falls, Lake Placid, Watkins Glen, the State Fair, Cooperstown, Boldt Castle, Storm King Art Center, the Hamptons, and the Wild Center in the North Country.

“It’s time to promote all the state has to offer to get tourism dollars flowing again,” Cuomo said in a written statement. “These two new spots are the latest part of our $40 million campaign to foster tourism and economic development opportunities throughout the state, and they’ll focus on the assets of beautiful Upstate New York. We’re promoting our state to visitors across different markets and state borders, and I look forward to seeing New York State rebuild its economy from this terrible pandemic and move into the future.”