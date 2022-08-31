SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Race Course is celebrating its final Friday of the season with a premium giveaway. The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will do the last giveaway as part of fan appreciation week at the race course.

A mini umbrella presented by NYRA Bets will be the giveaway item. The umbrella is red and white and features the classic red Saratoga track logo and the black NYRA Bets logo. The umbrella is free with admission and fans will get a coupon for the umbrella, while supplies last.

Fans can also enjoy free ice cream from Stewart’s Shops on Friday starting at 1 p.m. Ice cream will be available adjacent to the clubhouse/grandstand exchange on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Season ticket and season pass holders are not guaranteed a giveaway. Fans must present a coupon at designated locations on track to receive the complimentary item. The last day of the track will be Monday, September 5.