Saratoga preservation group purchases 65 Phila Street; plans to fix up the house

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Thursday that the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation purchased 65 Phila Street so the property can be preserved. Since the Foundation was established in 1977, it has aimed to preserve the architectural, cultural, and landscaped heritage Saratoga Springs.

The Foundation has been an “advocate for endangered buildings that have no voice.” For example, 25 Washington Street, 5 Clinton Street, 117 Grand Avenue and 15 Church Street.

The Foundation has advocated for the preservation of 65 and 69 Phila Street since 1998. The 1851 Italianate style house clad with wood clapboard was constructed by Alexander A. Patterson, an architect and builder. That same year, the brick Italianate style house located at 69 Phila Street was constructed by mason Robert Hunter. Both houses are listed as contributing buildings to the East Side Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Not only did [the prior] owners fail to maintain the structures and removed architectural features and portions of the buildings as they deteriorated, they also made inappropriate “temporary” repairs that have now been in place for several years,” said the Foundation. “Although they were unwilling to invest in preserving the buildings during their ownership, they paid fees as well as hired legal counsel and design professionals to represent them in court and before the city’s land use boards.”

The Foundation’s goal is to make it safe for future owners and the neighborhood. They plan to start with environmental remediation, necessary structural repairs, and a new roof.

The Foundation is confident that with the community’s generosity, they will be able to complete the exterior rehabilitation – including repairing and painting the clapboard and restoring windows and the front porch – before listing the property for sale.

The Foundation’s initial goal is to raise $250,000, the preliminary estimated cost to complete the identified scope of work. However, that number could change once the Foundation has the opportunity to thoroughly inspect the building and get cost estimates.

To support the Foundation’s efforts, visit the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation’s website or call (518) 587-5030.