SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is seeking assistance locating Janice Torrez. Torrez was reported missing at around 1 p.m. on Monday and was last seen on foot around West Avenue and Washington Street.

Police describe Torrez to be around 5’1”. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans, and a gray and black scarf. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800.