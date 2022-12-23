MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the unnamed victim was attacked on Route 9.

According to the spokesperson, emergency medical crews were on the scene in minutes. Authorities did not close down any roads or redirect traffic for the incident.

There had been no update on the victim’s well-being, and police had not named a suspect by 5:30 a.m. Friday. Details are limited at this time, but officials said more information would be released soon—stick with NEWS10 for the latest.