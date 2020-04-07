Saratoga police and fire procession celebrates little girl’s 8th birthday in quarantine

8-year-old Bailey turns 8 with a procession of fire trucks and police vehicles. (Stephanie Carrico)

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of Bailey’s eighth birthday, a cavalcade of local police vehicles and fire trucks drove by her house with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Bailey’s mother, Stephanie, filmed the video, posted it to Facebook, and sent it to News10. Don’t worry, mom fixes the camera orientation before the birthday parade begins.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing first responders who took the time to make Bailey’s eighth birthday a memorable one.” Stephanie Carrico

This example shows the community coming together even when a pandemic keeps us socially distant.

And from all of us at News10, happy birthday Bailey!

