Saratoga PLAN preserves 170-acre historical farm

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 170-acre Drumm Farm in the town of Saratoga is now considered “conserved” by Saratoga Saratoga Preserving Land and Nature (PLAN), a local land trust. On Tuesday, the farmland was permanently protected from development and will forever be accessible for agricultural use.

Drumm Farm. (Saratoga PLAN)

“It was my husband’s wish to protect this land and I have finally succeeded in doing it,” Ruth Drumm said. “I love the farm, I love farm life. A conservation easement is the only way to see that the land stays this way.”

The farm boasts fertile soils, along with some forests and wetlands that provide wildlife habitat. Drumm owns the property, located near the Saratoga Monument and Victory Woods. “There’s no reason to chop it up and sell it. This is the best purpose for this land.,” Drumm says.

The Drumms grew up on dairy farms. “It was in our blood,” Ruth said. In 1979, they purchased the farm, eventually doubling in size by adding adjoining parcels over the years. “We just loved the location. It’s country living,” she said. Her husband and son hunted the land, and her grandchildren adventured, catching frogs in the pond.

Drumm rents the farmland to Koval Bros. Dairy, which raises hay and field crops to support their operation, which supplies fresh local milk to Stewart’s Shops. “It’s wonderful that the dairy from Koval Brothers goes to Stewarts. I’m a big customer of Stewarts myself!” Ruth said.

Morgan’s Riflemen were historically stationed in the vicinity during the Siege of 1777. Several minor Revolutionary War artifacts have been found on site, like arrowheads, musket balls, and old coins and buttons. The farm is ranked as a high priority for protection in the 2007 to 2009 Battle of Saratoga Preservation and Viewshed Protection Plan.

Partial funding for the conservation project came from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. Drumm Farm is among nine farmland protection projects Saratoga PLAN has been working on this year.