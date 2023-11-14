SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department will host a K9 meet and greet for its newest member, K9 Lepa on Wednesday. K9 Lepa and her handler, Officer Gaetano, have completed a six-week training program at the Onondaga County training center and are certified as an explosives detection K9 team.

The meet and greet will take place at the Saratoga Springs Recreation Center on Vanderbilt Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. A detection demonstration will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. The entire K9 unit will also be there for the event.