SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dead body was found in a dugout of the West Side Recreation Park baseball field on Division Street, according to Saratoga Springs Police. Police have not released the name of the person and will not until the next of kin are contacted.

Police say they received a report at approximately 7 a.m. regarding a welfare check of someone inside the dugout who appeared to be there for several hours. The body was removed from the scene at roughly 8:30 a.m. and was taken to Saratoga Hospital pending an autopsy.

Police are investigating this case and say there is no indication of criminal activity in the death. Police also say there is no threat to the public regarding the investigation.