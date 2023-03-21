CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a free Narcan training and distribution event will be held at the Corinth Fire House at 16 Saratoga Ave. Participants will be taught how to recognize an opioid overdose and learn how to administer Narcan.

After, participants will receive a free Narcan rescue kit. The kit contains two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Residents unable to attend can access a Narcan training video and register to obtain an overdose rescue kit here.