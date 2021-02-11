Saratoga Ninja Lab hosts regional qualifier for National Ninja League

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the weekend of February 13-14, the Saratoga Ninja Lab will welcome Ninja Warriors to participate in a National Ninja League regional qualifier competition. Competitors, some who have even competed on the television show American Ninja Warrior, will swing, climb, jump and parkour through the obstacle course in the hopes of a spot at the National Ninja League World Championships. The competitors range from ages 6-40+.

Inspired by the hit television show American Ninja Warrior, Saratoga Ninja Lab opened in August 2018. Due to its success, a second location was opened in Crossgates Commons less than a year later.

“Ninja has become a new way to train and at the Ninja Labs, it’s understood that fitness should always be fun!” said the center. “We want to get everyone excited about being active, and all are welcome to build their functional strength and agility through this new method of training, no matter where they are in their own fitness journey. We want everyone to find their inner Ninja!”

Here is the schedule for the regional qualifier:

Saturday, Feb. 13

Kids (Ages 6-8): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mature Kids (Ages 9-10): 1–4 p.m.

Preteens (Ages 11-12): 5–7 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 14

Teens (Ages 13 – 14): 8:30–10:30 a.m.

Masters (Ages 40+): 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Young Adult (Ages (15 – 17): 1–3 p.m.

Adults (Ages 18 – 39): 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Elite (Ages 15+): 6–7:30 p.m.

