SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Elizabeth Fox of Saratoga Springs has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, one of just 40 students from across the country to be selected for 2022. The Foundation’s annual internship program provides eight-week paid employment at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.

Fox is a 2022 graduate of Stanford University who majored in history and philosophy of science and minored in screenwriting and film and media studies. Fox will intern this summer in the scripted development department at Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment in Los Angeles. Valhalla Entertainment is a film and television company that produces “The Walking Dead” series.

Fox was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. “Being selected feels like a validation of all my hard work over the past several years,” said Fox. “Breaking into this industry without any initial connections had always seemed like a daunting task; knowing Television Academy members saw something promising in me despite my lack of fancy connections or big-name company experience is a huge honor and has reassured me of where my passion, commitment, and drive can get me.”

“I’m particularly thrilled to be working in scripted development at Valhalla Entertainment, a production company whose work I deeply admire,” added Fox. “I’m excited about the doors this program is opening for me. I look forward to sharpening my skills and expanding my knowledge of development and the industry. I see an opportunity to establish meaningful connections and to learn directly from individuals in positions I one day hope to find myself in.”

The Internship Program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead for participating students. Interns also become lifelong members of the Foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.