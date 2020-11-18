Saratoga man gets 20+ years for South Glens Falls motel murder

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juan A. Vazquez, 47, of South Glens Falls was sentenced today after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He will serve 20 years to life after admitting to murdering Kenny J. Shipski at the Clearview Motel.

He intentionally caused the death of Shipski after an argument over drugs, stabbing him several times.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen said, “This very sad case demonstrates that in the world of illegal drugs, violence is often inevitable. With this plea to Murder in the Second Degree and the imposed 20 years to life sentence, Vazquez admitted that he killed Kenny Shipski in his hotel room. This conviction means a very dangerous offender is off the streets and will very likely spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Throughout the proceedings, Heggen said that her office has been in regular contact with Shipski’s family. In court, the victim’s father said, “Although this sentence will not bring my son back, it’s my hope that it will keep the defendant from committing such a heinous crime again.”

Shipski’s girlfriend and the mother of his two children also spoke: “We are all now left to grieve the loss of our provider, our rock, their role model, and my everything. We all now feel completely alone and lost in this world without our Kenny.”