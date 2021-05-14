Saratoga man charged with sexually abusing a child

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Nathaniel J. Bradford, 36, of the town of Saratoga for several felony sex offenses. Police say an investigation into a complaint of child sexual abuse led to Bradford’s arrest.

Bradford is accused of abusing and raping a girl under age 11 over the course of several years. The alleged abuse took place at two different locations: Bradford’s Saratoga residence, and a second location in Greenfield.

Police say Bradford knew the victim. The abuse was revealed by the victim to a friend, who reported it to authorities.

Police also say the investigation is still ongoing, and that there could be additional charges. Currently, Bradford is charged with: