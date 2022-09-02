STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville. Officials said Christopher Lavigne fell into the water shortly after 9:20 a.m. and started yelling for help.

Passing boaters saw Lavigne in the water and tried to help, but he went under and never came back up. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s marine patrol and dive team searched the area with help from New York State Police aviation and the Corinth Fire Department. The dive team found Lavigne’s body around noontime Thursday.

Officials said Lavigne was in the canoe alone, and it is believed that windy conditions on the lake were responsible for him falling in. The drowning took place about a quarter-mile north of Brown’s Beach.