SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take a culinary trip around the world at the seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast. The event returns after a two-year hiatus on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saratoga International Flavorfeast celebrates culinary styles from around the globe and includes flavors from France, China, Japan, Italy, Mexico, the United States and more. The event is held in downtown Saratoga Springs and reflects the multicultural diversity of the area.

Admission is free. You can sample international dishes from participating downtown restaurants for $1 per sample.

Participating restaurants