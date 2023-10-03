SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs hotel has been named on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. Saratoga Arms Hotel has been listed as one of the best hotels in the Mid-Atlantic, ranking 11th.

“We are honored to be included in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and amongst such great company,” said Amy Smith, Owner of Saratoga Arms Hotel. “We have always aimed to provide excellent hospitality for our guests and we are incredibly grateful for their votes and support, which have allowed us to receive this meaningful recognition.”

To celebrate this honor with guests, Saratoga Arms has created a special promo code: CNT2023. When guests book their next visit using the promo code, they’ll get a complimentary bottle of Champagne Collet Brut.

Saratoga Arms Hotel, located at 497 Broadway, is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The property has an all-woman leadership team with mother-daughter owners Kathleen and Amy Smith, and General Manager Rachel Boggan. Kathleen and her late husband Noel opened Saratoga Arms in 1998.

Mohonk Mountain House, located in New Paltz, also made the Readers’ Choice Awards list. The property was named the number-one resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region.

About half a million people voted in the 36th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey. You can view all the winners on the Condé Nast Traveler website.