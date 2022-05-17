SARATOGA, N.Y (NEWS10) – On May 18, at 8 a.m. the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is hosting a landscape clean-up day at the Spirit of Life and Spencer Trask Memorial in Congress Park as part of 518 Day. The annual holding of 518 Day is one of the largest days of community impact in the Capital Region.

Individuals, groups, and teams, from all over come together to help local community-based organizations across a range of counties, participating in much-needed projects. Since May 2021, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation’s volunteers have logged over 200 hours maintaining the landscape of the Spirit of Life & Spencer Trask Memorial.



The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation was established in 1977 to initially oversee a grant program that would provide funding to building owners to rehabilitate the historic exteriors and make the buildings code compliant. The Foundation’s mission is to preserve and enhance the architectural, cultural, and landscaped heritage of Saratoga Springs. With dozens of projects being held throughout the day, people can volunteer for service projects or for additional options, all available at the 518 Day website.