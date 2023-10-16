SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staff at the Saratoga Hospital are undergoing armed aggressor/active shooter training. Presentations and exercises will help staff develop reaction skills in emergencies and times of crisis.

Drills will include a scenario involving a person with a gun at the facilities. Training will be held at locations in Malta, Wilton, and Saratoga. Hospital officials say that the training has been in the works for several months.

Saratoga Hospital recently dealt with an incident involving an armed aggressor. Two hospital staff were stabbed while performing their duties but have been treated and released from medical care.