Saratoga Hospital suspends visitation due to increasing COVID cases

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital is suspending visitation due to a rising trend in COVID-19 cases in the area. The change is effective immediately.

The new visitation policy applies to the hospital—including the Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center—as well as at Malta Med Emergent Care, Urgent Care – Wilton, Urgent Care – Adirondack, Saratoga Surgery Center and all Saratoga Hospital Medical Group primary care and specialty practice locations

Exceptions will be made for those receiving compassionate care. There are also separate visitation guidelines for the Mother-Baby Unit, Mental Health Unit and Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.

The hospital is taking other health and safety measures, including requiring masks regardless of vaccination status and requiring every employee be vaccinated against the virus by September 7.

More information can be found on the hospital’s website.

