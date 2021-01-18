Saratoga Hospital recognized for bariatric care

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Program , a service of Saratoga Hospital, has once again been awarded the Blue Distinction Center designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

The designation, from BlueShield of Northeastern New York, is reserved for nationally accredited bariatric surgery programs that meet rigorous, objective standards for quality of care, patient safety and outcomes.

“Our Blue Distinction status is a source of pride for everyone on our team,” said Dmitri V. Baranov, MD, PhD, FACS, Medical Director of Saratoga Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Program. “Even more important is the message our Blue Distinction designation delivers to our patients—that they can count on us for the highest quality care and the best possible outcomes throughout their weight-loss journey.”

Saratoga Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Program has been a Blue Distinction Center since 2015. The program also is recognized as an Aetna Institute of Quality Bariatric Surgery Facility and is accredited as a “comprehensive” center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

Because of its track record of patient safety and success, and its reputation for individualized compassionate care, Saratoga Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Program routinely draws patients from throughout the Capital Region, North Country, Western Massachusetts and Vermont.

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver. Research shows that, compared to other healthcare facilities, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and outcomes.

Visit the Blue Distinction program online for more information and a list of designated facilities.