Saratoga Hospital earns distinction for maternity care

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Hospital has been named a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

The Distinction Center designation, from BlueShield of Northeastern New York, is reserved for programs that meet rigorous standards for quality, patient safety and outcomes. Criteria were expanded in 2020 to include efforts to prevent or treat maternity-related conditions, reduce the rate of cesarean section deliveries, and address racial and ethnic disparities in maternal healthcare.

“Blue Distinction affirms our unwavering commitment to high-quality, patient-centered maternity care,” said Dr. Amos Cutler, chair, of Saratoga Hospital’s OB/GYN Department. “The designation affirms what so many of our patients already know—that you can count on Saratoga Hospital to take great care of you and your baby.”

The hospital has adopted a collaborative physician-midwife model of care that reflects best practices. Certified nurse midwives perform most routine deliveries, with OB/GYN physicians always available. The model helps ensure that, as much as possible, families have the experience they want during childbirth.

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program says they help patients find quality specialty care while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver. Facilities that earn the distinction for maternity care also demonstrate better overall patient satisfaction and a lower percentage of early elective deliveries.

In addition to maternity care, Saratoga Hospital holds Blue Distinction Center designations for bariatric surgery, spine surgery, and knee and hip replacement.