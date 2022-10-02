SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, October 8, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop featuring eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets via the event’s eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Guests who register will receive a wristband for drinks and two free donuts, as well as gaining entry to the bars included in the event. The bars and restaurants participating include Dangos, Clancys, Tap & Barrel, Icehouse, Soundbar, Bourbon Room, Parting Glass Pub and Night Owl. The donuts available upon registration include maple bacon, apple pie, apple cobbler, chocolate with chocolate chips, peanut butter paradise, and strawberry confetti.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age and up to attend, and should be aware that screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. Only the code generated from the eventbrite email confirmation will work, and tickets may be printed or scanned on mobile devices. Tickets also do not mean free drinks, just discounted drinks.