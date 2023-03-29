SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen reports that the Saratoga County Grand Jury directed the filing of prosecutor’s information regarding three individuals involved in the November 20, 2022, shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs. The Vermont deputy that was also involved in the shooting, was indicted on March 28 including attempted murder and assault charges.

Last month, three officers who were part of the shootout—as well as other members of the Saratoga Springs police department—received subpoenas to testify in front of a grand jury. The officers had been responding to a shootout between two men identified as Alex Colon, a barber from Utica and Vito Caselnova, an off-duty, part-time Rutland Vermont Deputy.

Caselnova’s attorney, Greg Teresi, claims it was Colon and a group of other men who came after his client and girlfriend. “He [Colon] brought a gun to a fistfight. And then, when he brought that gun to the fistfight, he decided to point that at my client and his girlfriend and fire upon them.” Teresi says he doesn’t know what precipitated the fight, but he says Caselnova fired his own legally obtained weapon, firing back in defense. Hearing the shots nearby officers rushed to the scene. Alexander Colon, Christopher Castillo, and Darius Wright — all of which are from Utica — have all been charged with third-degree attempted assault.