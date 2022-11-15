SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is putting together “A Taste of Saratoga: Restaurants Then and Now.” The virtual program will be held on November 29, Giving Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The program will highlight restaurants both past and present in Saratoga Springs. The restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s, and more. Membership & Programs Director Nicole Babie states. “The Foundation is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday to encourage people to give back to their community and help preserve places that matter.”

Carol Godette, a former schoolteacher, and author will present and share selections from her Simply Saratoga articles on Zoom. “For years, Saratoga Springs has been home to beloved family-owned and operated restaurants that have been cherished for generations. I’m excited to share the history about Pennell’s, Saratoga’s oldest continually running restaurant that is celebrating its 100th year, as well as other restaurants that have offered residents and visitors of Saratoga Springs unique experiences, delicious recipes, and unforgettable memories.” Special guest Craig Wilson a USA Today columnist will be sharing one of his columns along with other remembrances and insights of his years in Saratoga.

The virtual program offers a suggested donation of $10 or more. The Foundation will host a raffle of a “Spirit of Life” 14k gold pendant and necklace in celebration of Katrina Trask. Anyone who donates $50 or more to the Foundation by November 29 will be entered for a chance to win. In addition, The Brook Tavern, 139 Union Avenue, will be hosting a “Dine for a Cause” event to benefit the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation on Thursday, December 1. The Brook Tavern will donate 25% of all food sales that evening, both dine-in and takeout, as part of the Giving Tuesday celebration. Pre-register for the event on the Saratoga Preservation website.