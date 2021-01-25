Saratoga Food Tours offers Valentine’s Day gift boxes from women-owned businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a gift box of Saratoga sweets created by area women-owned businesses. The gift boxes are curated by Saratoga Food Tours.

The gift box includes Chillin Chocolate Peanut Butter from Jessica Arceri of Saratoga Peanut Butter, Local Honey with a dipper from Hayley Stevens of Saratoga Tea & Honey and Fudge sauce from Katie Camarro of Sundae’s Best. Also enclosed is Chocolate from Allison Rose of Saratoga Chocolate, Wild Crafted Dragons Blood Oil from Yadira Marie of Big Breath Wellness and a ceramic heart from Kim Repscha of Adirondack Adornments.

Saratoga Food Tours were suspended this year because of COVID-19, but your significant other will enjoy the highlights with this special “Valentine’s Day Food Tour in a Gift Box.”

The gift boxes cost $47 and includes shipping, which costs less than the retail price of the items sold separately. Additionally, purchases support women entrepreneurs that contribute to the vibrant food culture of Saratoga.

Boxes are shipped Priority Mail and will arrive anywhere in the US in 2-3 days. To find out more and order the boxes, visit the Fun in Saratoga Etsy page.