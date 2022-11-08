SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga First Day 5k is returning in 2023, but this time with a twist. The Saratoga First Day 5k, formerly the First Night 5k, is part of the two-day Saratoga New Year’s Fest Celebration, and will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, set to start at 11 a.m.

Those interested in either running or volunteering can register online to do so. Day-of packet pick-up will start at 9 a.m.

Awards will be given out to the top three men and women runners, and age groups will be included. The race will include a similar start and finish to the Firecracker4 with a 3.1-mile route in between. Refreshments and entertainment will be offered throughout the morning.