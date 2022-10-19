SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 343 will be playing the Saratoga Springs Police PBA in the annual Saratoga Springs Fire and Police Holiday Hockey Classic. The game will take place on November 19, at the Weibel Ice Rink with doors opening around 6 p.m.

Admission to the game is free with a donation of a new and unwrapped toy, or monetary donation. The game will also include raffling items from a number of sponsors, with all proceeds going to the Franklin Community Center.

Those who would like to donate but cannot attend the game should be aware that toy collection boxes have opened as of Wednesday, and are at the following locations: