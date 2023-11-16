SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual holiday hockey classic is back! On Saturday, the Saratoga Springs firefighters will take on the police in a charity hockey game at the Weibel Ice Rink.

The game is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. Admission to the game is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy.

Donations will support the Franklin Community Center’s Holiday Assistance Program and help provide children in Saratoga Springs with presents on Christmas morning. There will be an in-game raffle to raise additional funds for the community center.

Last year, over $1,000 was raised, and more than 700 toys were collected. Toys can also be donated at collection boxes at the Saratoga Springs firehouses, the police department, and Kings Tavern on Union Ave.

This weekend marks the fifth time the two teams have faced off. The event is hosted by the Saratoga Springs Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F. Local 343.

