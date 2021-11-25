Saratoga Festival of Trees to raise money for Catholic Charities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington

Counties is hosting their 26th annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. The event will be December 1 through December 5 at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The Festival showcases decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday and gift items for purchase. The proceeds will benefit the programs of Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

The event begins with a preview reception on December 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Preview tickets are $75 each and $60 for anyone under 35.

Festival hours:

Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday 11 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person, $5 for Seniors, $3 for ages 10 to 18 and free for anyone 10 and under. Santa will be available for family photos, while safely distanced, on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be a raffle with prizes including a Nintendo Switch or XBOX Series X. Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100. Tickets can be purchased by mail by sending your name, phone number, and raffle item of choice to Catholic Charities, 142 Regent Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Tickets can also be purchased at the Festival of Trees with more raffle items available.

“The Festival of Trees is the biggest fundraiser and community event of the year for Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. With decreased funding and increased need, it is becoming much more difficult to assist the people in our community who have been hit hard in these difficult times,” said Executive Director for Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, Sister Charla Commins.

More details for this year’s Festival can be found by calling 518-587-5000.