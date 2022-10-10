Frank Brimhall was last seen on Sunday, October 9, 2022 on Hack Road in the town of Corinth.

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. Frank Brimhall was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 9 on Hack Road in the town of Corinth.

Police said he has hallucinations, is confused and may be in need of medical attention. Brimhall was driving a 2003 black Jeep Liberty with New York registration CEY-3172. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Brimhall is 57 years old. He is described as being 6’5″ tall and 250 pounds with black hair and multi-colored eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to either call 911 or the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.