Saratoga County worried about increase in COVID cases

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Concerns about the rise in coronavirus cases have also reached Saratoga County. And while they haven’t reached the three percent rolling average mark, yet, but cases are on the rise.

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton said there have been 337 new cases over the past nine days. But contact tracing has not lead officials to one or two specific sources for the cases.

Therefore, most became infected from smaller gatherings, usually inside homes, which millions of Americans are planning to do for thanksgiving.

But Dalton said it’s something we can’t afford to do.

“I know we’re all ready for this to end; I know we all want to see our friends and family and celebrate as if this was 2019 or any year prior, but it’s not,” she said. “And the sooner we get control of the spread, and the sooner we slow it down, the sooner we can get back to life as normal.”

Dalton also said we should celebrate the holiday with people we already live with and not invite other people into our homes.