HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Director of the Saratoga County Veterans Services Agency and United States Army veteran, Frank McClement, was named the 2022 New York State Hall of Fame inductee for the 43rd District. McClement served as an Airborne Infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division from 1995-1998, and his service took him from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Egypt and Israel, serving as part of the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai.

“Frank McClement has faithfully, dutifully, and effectively served our nation as a member of America’s armed forces, with his distinguished leadership continually recognized and lauded,” Senator Daphne Jordan said. Frank continued his service, helping Saratoga County veterans as Director of the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency where he helped create and now leads Saratoga County’s incredibly successful Dwyer program that is cited as a model for the rest of our state. Frank also serves his Waterford community as a member of the Town Board. Whether he was leading and serving in the military, or local government, Frank McClement has continually distinguished himself. Service runs in Frank’s family, and he has always given back and made a real difference.”

McClement was hired as a Veterans Service Officer at the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency in September 2010, and in May 2014 was promoted to Director of the Agency. McClement also served in Kazakhstan, where from Ft. Bragg to Kazakhstan, he was in the longest Airborne operation in history.