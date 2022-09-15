BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Veterans Agency opened registration for its Revolutionary Run 5k Thursday. The 5k will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville, and will feature live 18th-century reenactors, a free kids’ fun run, music, food, and more.

All runners who participate will receive a free tee shirt and are also invited to enjoy refreshments, hamburgers, and hotdogs following the race provided by the Saratoga County American Legion Posts. Those interested in participating in the run can register at this website. All proceeds of the 5k will benefit the Saratoga County Veterans Trust and Agency Fund.

The run will take place at the site where British General Burgoyne’s army surrendered to the Americans, known as the turning point of the Revolution. The 5k begins at Fort Hardy Park and traverses the historic towpath north across the canal to Hudson Crossing Park. Following a gentle loop around the Hudson Crossing Park field, the course then enters the nature path along the Hudson River.