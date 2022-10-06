BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management unveiled a new storm reporting tool for residents on Thursday. Information collected through the Storm Damage Reporting Tool will help inform effective and timely planning and response to storm conditions and damage.

Residents can submit information in real time about severe weather-related events and storm-related damage in Saratoga County. Residents can visit the Storm Damage Reporting website to submit any information.

“We are proud to bring this Storm Reporting tool to Saratoga County residents,” said Carl Zeilman, Director of the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management. The information collected from the tool will allow emergency management staff to better support efforts by public works, utilities, and hazard mitigation professionals following severe-weather events.”