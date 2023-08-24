BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County unveiled their new mobile command center. The new vehicle comes with some of the latest technology with the ability to collect and share real-time video and extend cell service.

It will serve as an on-scene command post for the county Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Michael Zurlo said it will help shorten response times, assist with large events and play a significant role in their overall emergency response.

“It’s our 911 center,” Zurlo said. “Our portable 911 center, we’ll be able to communicate with the different agencies that are involved whether it be law enforcement, fire, EMS.”

The vehicle was purchased with a $250,000 grant provided by New York State.