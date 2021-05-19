Saratoga County to opt-in for 12-, 13-year-olds to hunt

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Saratoga County, youth hunters will be allowed to participate in the upcoming deer hunting season following new guidelines from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The recently adopted New York State Budget includes legislation that allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter. This special provision is available to upstate counties that must “opt-in” by local law in order to participate. Previously, New York had been the only state to not authorize young hunters to use such weapons for larger game.

This Local Law will authorize Saratoga County to permit these youths to participate in the new hunting opportunities in accordance with the new state law through 2023.

“This is an exciting development for the youth hunters in Saratoga County. Hunting is a formative activity for many families in our community, and we look forward to providing new opportunities for our young hunters to safely and effectively learn techniques to grow and improve their hunting season experience. We encourage the public to educate themselves on new and existing guidelines as we welcome the deer hunting season,” said Todd Kusnierz, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

There is no deadline for counties to opt in, but the law must be adopted by June 1 to be included in the NYS DEC Hunting and Trapping Guide this fall, or by September 1 to be included on the DEC website for the fall hunting season.