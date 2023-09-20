BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is hosting two free Narcan training distribution events on Thursday, September 21. The training is offered in recognition of National Opioid Awareness Day.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer Narcan. Participants will also be able to take home a Narcan rescue kit that includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

The trainings will be held at:

Saratoga County Department of Social Services, 152 W. High St. Ballston Spa, NY, 12020, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Saratoga County Department of Health, 6012 County Farm Rd. Ballston Spa, NY, 12020, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents who are unable to attend can register for an overdose rescue kit. The training is made possible by the Saratoga County Department of Health, the Saratoga County Department of Social Services, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.