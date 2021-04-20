Saratoga County to launch Women in Government Leadership program

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 20, Saratoga County officials will launch a Women in Government Leadership program. The program, developed with the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and Soroptimist International of Saratoga County, is designed to expand the participation of women in local government and educate students on leadership opportunities and the role of local government in Saratoga County.

NYSAC’s Women’s Leadership Coalition view this program as a pilot for potential expansion to counties across the state.

Participants will be selected based on a comprehensive application process by their respective Supervisor. Saratoga County is working alongside local schools and organizations to make certain the program reaches young women who may not recognize leadership potential in themselves.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Facebook page.