BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County seniors in need of an influenza or COVID-19 vaccine can visit the Saratoga County Public Safety Building in Ballston Spa on Thursday, December 7. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are no out-of-pocket costs, but health insurance information will be collected during registration. The Fluzone High-Dose Influenza vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Seniors aged 65 and up may choose to receive both vaccines or just one.

To make an appointment, call (518) 885-2276. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.